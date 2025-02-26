AIRLINK 184.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
Feb 26, 2025
Life & Style

Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande mingle at Oscar nominees dinner

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:22am
Best Actor Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reception for the nominees of the 97th Oscars in Los Angeles, U.S., February 25, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Best Actor Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reception for the nominees of the 97th Oscars in Los Angeles, U.S., February 25, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and other Oscar nominees celebrated on Tuesday at a film academy dinner that gave the contenders a chance to mingle before Sunday’s red-carpet awards show.

All of this year’s more than 200 nominees, from actors to directors, producers, sound editors, makeup artists and others, were invited to the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Chalamet, nominated for his portrayal of musician Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” arrived in all black and clipped his name tag to his front pants pocket. The actor later chatted at the bar with his competitor, “The Brutalist” star Adrien Brody.

“Wicked” actress Grande wore a black dress with pink feathers, a favorite color of her character Galinda in the prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” Moore, nominated for her role as a fading celebrity in “The Substance,” chose a white pant suit.

Other attendees included Sebastian Stan, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Fernanda Torres, Edward Norton, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong. Before being seated for dinner, the nominees gathered for the annual group photo.

The picture normally is taken at a nominees’ luncheon, but that event was canceled this year when wildfires hit Los Angeles and disrupted Hollywood’s awards season.

Milan Fashion week opens as luxury sector struggles

The Academy Awards show on Sunday will offer “community and an atmosphere of support” for people recovering from the fires while also celebrating the top performances in film, Academy President Janet Yang told the nominees at the dinner.

“We simply must honor the talent - your talents - this year, as we have every year, as part of a tradition that is now 97 years old,” Yang said. “We must, because it brings so much joy to people all over the world.”

