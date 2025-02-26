AIRLINK 184.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-0.96%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FCCL 41.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.93%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.51%)
MLCF 51.84 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.39%)
OGDC 210.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.47%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.96%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
PPL 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.85%)
PRL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.95%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.64%)
SYM 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 59.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,318 Decreased By -209.6 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,581 Decreased By -117.9 (-0.33%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OCBC sees loan growth slowing in 2025, unveils $1.9bn capital return

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s second-largest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said it expects loan growth to moderate in 2025 after posting a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth quarter profit and unveiling a S$2.5 billion ($1.87 billion) capital return.

OCBC was the only bank to miss forecasts in an otherwise strong fourth quarter earnings season for Singapore banks, which declared multi-billion capital return packages alongside their financial results, sending their shares to record-highs.

Shares of OCBC dropped as much as 2.8% in early trade Wednesday, underperforming the domestic benchmark index and peers that were relatively flat or slightly lower.

“As we enter the new year, we remain cautiously optimistic on the regional growth outlook and are poised to seize growth opportunities as they arise,” OCBC’s Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement.

“We will remain agile in navigating the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, and volatile macroeconomic environment,” she added.

The lender projected 2025 percentage loan growth in mid-single digits, according to presentation slides accompanying the earnings results. This compares with loan growth of 8% achieved in 2024, which exceeded its target of low single-digit growth.

The bank also expected its 2025 net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, to weaken to around 2%, the slides showed, from 2.2% in 2024.

OCBC said the capital return comprises special dividends amounting to 10% of its 2024 and 2025 net profit, with the balance via share buybacks over two years, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia’s second largest lender, said October-December net profit climbed to S$1.69 billion from S$1.62 billion a year earlier, mainly on higher non-interest income boosted by better fee, trading and insurance income.

The better performance, however, missed the mean estimate of nearly S$1.81 billion from five analysts polled by LSEG.

Larger peer DBS Group posted on February 10 a 10% year-on-year jump in fourth-quarter net profit that met expectations and announced a dividend capital return plan.

Smaller rival United Overseas Bank posted on February 19 a 9% rise in fourth-quarter net profit that beat expectations and announced a S$3 billion package to return surplus capital to investors.

Yuan slips on renewed investor worries about Sino-US trade relations

Shares of both banks touched record highs following their earnings releases. Growth could take a hit this year as US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and other policies threaten to undermine the global economy, analysts said.

OCBC, which counts Singapore, greater China, Indonesia and Malaysia among its key markets, said return on equity fell to 11.8% in the fourth quarter from 12.4% in the same period of 2023.

Its net interest margin declined to 2.15% during the quarter from 2.29% a year earlier.

Singapore OCBC Oversea Chinese Banking Corp US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

OCBC sees loan growth slowing in 2025, unveils $1.9bn capital return

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories