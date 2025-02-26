Sudanese army plane crashes in residential area, 46 killed

DUBAI: Forty-six people were killed when a Sudanese army plane crashed in a residential area near a military airport in the capital’s twin city Omdurman, the Khartoum state media office said, and military sources said a senior commander was among the dead.

The crash took place late on Tuesday near the Wadi Sayidna military airport in northern Omdurman.

The Sudanese army had said several military personnel and civilians were killed in the incident, but did not provide further details.

Military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons.

The media office said 10 people were also injured.

Among those killed was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander in Khartoum who previously served as the commander of the army across the entire capital, military sources said.