PM arrives in Uzbekistan on Central Asia economic diplomacy tour

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Uzbekistan on Tuesday for talks on trade, energy and defense ties as part of an economic diplomacy push to enhance investment with landlocked Central Asia.

The Pakistani PM’s trip to Tashkent follows a two-day visit to Baku during which Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed multiple agreements to enhance cooperation in the trade, energy, tourism and education sectors.

Pakistan is seeking to leverage its strategic position as a key trade and transit hub to connect the landlocked Central Asian republics to the global market. Since last year, there has been a surge in visits, investment talks and other economic activity between Pakistan and the Central Asia states.

Upon arrival, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent’s Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Takhitayev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials welcomed the prime minister at the Tashkent airport, a statement issued by the PMO said.