Zardari advises PPP to wait until next budget

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari has advised Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) parliamentary delegation to wait until the next budget for their issues to be resolved.

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) parliamentarians met with him, expressing their grievances and concerns. The delegation claimed that PPP members are being overlooked in administrative matters and not given preference in the distribution of development funds.

According to the delegation, the party’s members are facing numerous issues, including neglect in administrative matters and inadequate funding.

President Zardari acknowledged the concerns, stating that working with the coalition government is a necessity, but admitted that the written agreement’s points are not being implemented.

Separately, President Zardari also met with PPP’s organizational leaders. After the meeting, he departed from the Governor’s House.

