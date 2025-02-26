AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Wafi Energy to upgrade its systems to SAP’s RISE with S/4HANA

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: SAP, a global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, continues to revolutionize operations at Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited), marking a transformative 14-year collaboration.

In a significant step forward, Wafi Energy Pakistan is set to upgrade its systems to SAP’s RISE with S/4HANA in 2025, reaffirming its commitment to digital transformation and operational excellence.

This strategic upgrade aims to modernize Wafi Energy Pakistan’s IT infrastructure, streamline processes, and reduce dependence on external applications. By transitioning to SAP’s next generation ERP, the company is poised to enhance operational efficiency, deliver superior customer experiences, and align with global industry standards.

Speaking about this pivotal move, Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain, and Afghanistan, stated, “SAP is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of industries. Our adaptability and robust ERP systems enable companies like Wafi Energy Pakistan to overcome complex challenges in the oil and gas sector. This long-term partnership underscores our shared vision for digital innovation and business resilience.”

Razi Rahman, Head of Information Technology, Wafi Energy Pakistan, highlighted the company’s focus on innovation, “The transition to RISE with S/4HANA is a crucial step in optimizing our IT landscape while maintaining seamless business continuity. This upgrade will empower us to reduce costs associated with external applications while further enhancing our operational capabilities. SAP has been instrumental in enabling us to uphold the quality and reliability our customers and partners expect.

Wafi Energy Pakistan has a network of 600+ sites, countrywide storage facilities and a broad portfolio of global Lubricant brands. The Shell brand will remain in Pakistan through retail and brand licensing agreements, with Wafi Energy as the exclusive brand licensee. This digital transformation, powered by SAP, will enable the company to continue as a frontrunner in the fuel and lubricants business, ensuring sustainable growth and operational excellence in a rapidly evolving industry.

Over the years, SAP’s industry-specific modules, such as IS-Oil, have played a key role in Wafi Energy Pakistan’s ability to manage intricate processes within the oil and gas sector. This robust functionality has enabled the organization to seamlessly integrate new technologies and meet evolving business demands.

The collaboration between the two exemplifies the value of long-term partnerships. By leveraging SAP’s cutting-edge ERP solutions, Wafi Energy Pakistan remains at the forefront of digital transformation, ensuring sustainable growth and superior service delivery in a rapidly evolving industry.

