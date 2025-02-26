Solo exhibitions suggested in Pakistan, Azerbaijan

KARACHI: United Business Group (UBG) President Zubair Tufail and central leaders Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar, and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir have proposed organising solo exhibitions of Pakistan and Azerbaijan in each other countries to strengthen bilateral relations ,promote trade and cultural.

They also emphasised the need to expand direct flights between the two countries to boost tourism and trade, and to intensify interaction between trade bodies and activate trade sections to facilitate the business community.

The visit of the Prime Minister to Baku, Azerbaijan, is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, which are both active members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The high-level talks between the two countries are expected to boost the confidence of the business community, leading to strengthened bilateral relations, expanded trade and investment, and enhanced cooperation in key sectors such as energy, climate change, and cultural exchanges.

The Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, followed by B2B meetings, is expected to provide a platform for businesses from both countries to explore joint venture opportunities and strengthen trade ties, they added.

The current volume of bilateral trade stands at $7 million, with Pakistan’s exports valued at $5.7 million and imports at $1.3 million.

The visit is expected to build on the existing strong bond of brotherhood between the two countries, underpinned by shared values and common inspiration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025