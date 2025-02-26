AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

Lahore Police intensify crackdown against begging networks

Safdar Rasheed Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Police has intensified its crackdown on organized begging networks, arresting 1,324 professional beggars and registering 1,310 cases this year as part of its ongoing efforts to curb the menace.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesman, those arrested include 1,236 men, 78 women and 10 facilitators.

The arrests were made across various divisions with 329 in City Division, 257 in Cantt Division, 190 in Civil Lines, 149 in Saddar, 140 in Iqbal Town and 259 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed the department’s commitment to dismantling the beggar mafia operating in the provincial capital. He stressed that professional beggars who exploit children and women as shields to solicit alms will not be shown any leniency.

The CCPO directed field officers to intensify operations against those who manage and facilitate begging networks, ensuring that criminals masquerading as beggars are brought to justice. He also instructed traffic police to continue their crackdown on organized begging at major roads and intersections.

He urged citizens to support Lahore Police in its efforts to curb professional begging and create a safer urban environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore police professional beggars begging networks CPO Lahore professional beggars arrests

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Police intensify crackdown against begging networks

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn seized

Read more stories