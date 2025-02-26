AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

No attendance marking of Khan: IK’s lawyer complains against Adiala Jail authorities

Fazal Sher Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer on Tuesday complained to a local court against Adiala Jail authorities that it has so far not marked attendance of Khan in six cases registered against him.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing six cases against Khan and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi, inquired from his staff, following the complaint of Khan’s lawyer, whether they received the reply of the Adiala Jail superintendent regarding marking Khan’s attendance via video link.

The court staff replied in the negative.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry complained to the court that the jail authorities has so far not marked the attendance of Khan via video link.

He also requested the court to bind the prosecution to present its arguments on Khan and his wife’s bail pleas in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi.

Chaudhry said that pre-arrest bail pleas of both the accused be fixed for hearing during Ramazan. To this, the judge said he will be on training in Ramzan; therefore, the bail pleas be fixed for hearing after Ramazan.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 15.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of PTI leaders in cases registered against them in the connection with November 26 protest till March 20 and March 24.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, extended the interim bail of PTI leaders, Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab in cases registered against them at Margalla, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations.

Both the accused appeared before the court along with their lawyers.

The court extended Faraz and Shauzab’s bail in the case registered at Margalla police station till March 20th and the case registered against them at the Secretariat and Tarnol police stations till March 24.

The same court extended the interim bail of PTI leaders, Salman Akram Raja, Sardar Masroof, Zahid Bashir Dar, Ansar Kiyani, Mirza Asim, and others in a case registered against them in connection with protest outside Supreme Court till March 12.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

