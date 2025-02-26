‘PCB ensuring zero tolerance on security measures’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a serious note of the security breach that occurred Monday when a spectator entered the field of play at Rawalpindi stadium.

“Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures,” a PCB spokesman said.

The spokesman said the individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law on Tuesday. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols, the spokesman added.

