AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

Dr Zakir Naik meets JI chief at Mansoorah

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik met Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman at Mansoorah, where they discussed religious, scholarly, and contemporary challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, along with matters of mutual interest.

Dr. Zakir Naik, who was unable to visit Mansoorah during his Pakistan tour last October due to security concerns, arrived in Lahore on Tuesday morning and proceeded to meet the JI chief.

Rehman warmly welcomed Dr. Naik and introduced him to the party’s various religious, educational, and welfare initiatives. He also guided the scholar through different departments of Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters.

During the meeting, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami is committed to the unity of the Muslim Ummah and upholds the universal principles of Islam, including brotherhood, peace, and respect for humanity.

He stated that JI aims to empower youth through education and technology, ensuring Pakistan’s progress, stability, and transformation into a true Islamic welfare state. He also highlighted the efforts of JI-affiliated welfare organizations in serving humanity.

Dr. Zakir Naik expressed his long-standing desire to visit Mansoorah, regretting that he had missed the opportunity during his previous visit. He commended Jamaat-e-Islami’s contributions across various fields and expressed his appreciation for its work.

Stressing the importance of knowledge and unity, he urged the Muslim youth to excel in education and remain steadfast in fostering brotherhood. He emphasized that the challenges facing the Ummah can only be addressed by adhering to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Mansoorah Dr Zakir Naik

Comments

200 characters

Dr Zakir Naik meets JI chief at Mansoorah

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn seized

Read more stories