Dr Zakir Naik meets JI chief at Mansoorah

LAHORE: Renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik met Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman at Mansoorah, where they discussed religious, scholarly, and contemporary challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, along with matters of mutual interest.

Dr. Zakir Naik, who was unable to visit Mansoorah during his Pakistan tour last October due to security concerns, arrived in Lahore on Tuesday morning and proceeded to meet the JI chief.

Rehman warmly welcomed Dr. Naik and introduced him to the party’s various religious, educational, and welfare initiatives. He also guided the scholar through different departments of Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters.

During the meeting, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami is committed to the unity of the Muslim Ummah and upholds the universal principles of Islam, including brotherhood, peace, and respect for humanity.

He stated that JI aims to empower youth through education and technology, ensuring Pakistan’s progress, stability, and transformation into a true Islamic welfare state. He also highlighted the efforts of JI-affiliated welfare organizations in serving humanity.

Dr. Zakir Naik expressed his long-standing desire to visit Mansoorah, regretting that he had missed the opportunity during his previous visit. He commended Jamaat-e-Islami’s contributions across various fields and expressed his appreciation for its work.

Stressing the importance of knowledge and unity, he urged the Muslim youth to excel in education and remain steadfast in fostering brotherhood. He emphasized that the challenges facing the Ummah can only be addressed by adhering to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

