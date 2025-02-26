Hit-and-run case: Court acquits daughter of SC judge

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday acquitted the daughter of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, in a hit-and-run case, in which, two persons were killed.

Judicial magistrate Adnan Yousaf, while announcing the reserved judgment, acquitted Shanze Malik from the case.

The same court took up the acquittal petition of the accused on February 24 and reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of both the parties.

The accused lawyers during his arguments told the court that the case was registered 11 days after the accident, and the police could not give any explanation for the delay.

They contended the police could not produce any video evidence, and the photos submitted in the court did not clearly identify their client.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tufail Shahzad advocate, told the court that video evidence clearly showed the accused and that a forensic report confirmed a woman was driving the vehicle.

