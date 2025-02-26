AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Contempt plea: IHC seeks records of two petitions

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought records of the two petitions in response to a contempt of court plea against the interior secretary and Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to meet his friends despite the court’s orders.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, on Tuesday, heard the petition moved by Imran Khan through his counsel Faisal Fareed advocate. The bench heard the petition along with the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

During the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry adopted the stance that the Registrar’s Office is not authorised to decide the admissibility of petitions. He added that only the court has the jurisdiction to rule on such matters.

The counsel argued that the contempt petition was filed due to violation of judicial orders. He clarified that a separate petition regarding meetings between Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is already pending before the chief justice’s court, while this plea is related to denial of Khan’s meetings with his friends.

He contended that the Adiala Jail superintendent had assured Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq’s court that meetings would be facilitated, leading to the dismissal of the initial petition.

However, he said that despite this assurance, the meetings were not arranged, prompting the contempt petition.

Later, the court summoned the records of both the petition and deferred the hearing.

The bench also directed to attach the court dated January 28, 2025, with the petition.

