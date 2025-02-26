AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-26

Appellate forum cancels show-cause notice against ‘dead freight’

Hamid Waleed Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: A higher appellate forum has termed show cause notice against dead freight as null and void, as the importer had paid charges against empty space in an oil tanker before clearance of imported goods.

According to details, a petroleum company had imported furnace oil in an oil tanker which was partially empty and paid charges of dead freight for the empty space. The Appropriate Officer of Customs made Good Declaration (GD) as per the assessment against it.

However, Director General Audit Customs and Petroleum raised objection on the value determined by the Appropriate Officer on the ground that the GD failed to represent the correct amount of freight.

The importer challenged the objection by taking a stance that show cause notice was issued by an officer not competent to adjudicate the matter. He maintained that the said officer cannot open the order of assessment under section 195 of the Customs Act, 1969, and that only the Collector Customs is the competent officer to exercise such powers. The Customs Appellate Tribunal accepted the appeal of the imposter and set aside the impugned order.

The department filed a Reference against the judgment of the tribunal. Record revealed that the importer had undeniably chartered a vessel and signed an agreement to import crude oil from UAE.

The consignment was formally imported and cleared vide relevant GD. Director General Audit Customs and Petroleum Lahore, during audit, found a discrepancy in the GD that the freight included in the consignment was lower than the average freight charge per metric ton.

He further contended that it was not in accordance with the general market practice, thus, resulted in short-realization of revenue, amounting to millions of rupees.

Tanker wherein petroleum product was loaded was partially empty and dead freight was paid undeniably. It was also an admitted fact that the importer had paid duty on the furnace oil which was imported and declaration was made thereof and charges of dead freight were paid, therefore, neither the case of importer squared within the purview of relevant provisions of the Customs Act and the show cause notice issued by the department was without legal justification. The Reference was answered in negative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs oil tanker furnace oil imported goods Goods Declarations appellate forum dead freight

Comments

200 characters

Appellate forum cancels show-cause notice against ‘dead freight’

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn seized

Read more stories