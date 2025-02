KARACHI: Local gold prices receded from all-time high on Tuesday, as global market inched down, still hovering near $2,950 per ounce, traders said.

Following a fall by Rs800 and Rs686, gold prices dropped from a record high to Rs308,700 per tola and Rs264,660 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

