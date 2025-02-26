AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-26

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes the national interest?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

“Do you think if instead of the Brown Pope the man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless had been at the Dubai stadium to prep up our team…”

“If wishes were horses…”

“Look, look, please look, can you see the beggar riding?”

“You being facetious?”

“No, I actually saw a beggarriding.”

“Well all I can say is that one beggar could be a delusion, maybe a cloud in the shape of a beggar, show me more than one and then I will believe you.”

“Hey are you one of the stakeholders?”

“Where did that come from?”

“You know, the stakeholders who insist on minimizing the number of attendees in a protest launched by the opposition….”

“I am glad, you kept it generic.”

“Again I am at a loss.”

“Generic in that you referred to stakeholders and opposition – I mean, this has been going on for decades hasn’t it!”

“Right, but anyway you asked whether the cricket team would have been more energized if The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“He needn’t have been shown on television, just spirited away to Dubai in the national interest…”

“Does he have an iqama because then…”

“I don’t think he would have stayed though he would have gravitated towards anyone electronically covering the match…”

“Hmmmm, but if it’s in the national interest…”

“You say tomato the US way and I say tomaaato the UK way.”

“And how do the Russian say it?”

“Toooomaaaatau.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes the national interest?

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn seized

Read more stories