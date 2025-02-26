PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes the national interest?

“Do you think if instead of the Brown Pope the man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless had been at the Dubai stadium to prep up our team…”

“If wishes were horses…”

“Look, look, please look, can you see the beggar riding?”

“You being facetious?”

“No, I actually saw a beggarriding.”

“Well all I can say is that one beggar could be a delusion, maybe a cloud in the shape of a beggar, show me more than one and then I will believe you.”

“Hey are you one of the stakeholders?”

“Where did that come from?”

“You know, the stakeholders who insist on minimizing the number of attendees in a protest launched by the opposition….”

“I am glad, you kept it generic.”

“Again I am at a loss.”

“Generic in that you referred to stakeholders and opposition – I mean, this has been going on for decades hasn’t it!”

“Right, but anyway you asked whether the cricket team would have been more energized if The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“He needn’t have been shown on television, just spirited away to Dubai in the national interest…”

“Does he have an iqama because then…”

“I don’t think he would have stayed though he would have gravitated towards anyone electronically covering the match…”

“Hmmmm, but if it’s in the national interest…”

“You say tomato the US way and I say tomaaato the UK way.”

“And how do the Russian say it?”

“Toooomaaaatau.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025