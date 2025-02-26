Lyallpur Industrial Expo shines at Students’ Convention

FAISALABAD: The 5th International Students Convention at Government College University Faisalabad featured the Lyallpur Industrial Expo, a dynamic platform bringing together national and international leading industries, educational institutions, and innovators.

Chief Guest of the ceremony was Altayev Daniyar, Representative, Chamber International Commerce of Kazakhstan, Shahid Nazir Bajwa Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce along with Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam and Founder of International students convention Muhammad Murtaza Noor visit the industrial Expo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025