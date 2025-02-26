APNS condolence

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Fatima Anwar Ramal, wife of Anwar Ramal, Chairman Asiatic Public Relations Group.

The APNS offered condolences to Anwar Ramal and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give the bereaved family the courage and patience to bear the great loss.