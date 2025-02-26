BISP: Challenges facing beneficiaries discussed

HYDERABAD: A meeting of public representatives from Hyderabad was held at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building, under the Supervision of Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Jabbar Khan, MPA Saima Agha, PPP Sindh leader Ajiz Dahamrah, Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro, DG Sindh BISP Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, town chairmen, vice chairmen of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and other key stakeholders.

In the meeting, political and local government representatives highlighted the challenges faced by families and women benefiting from BISP in the Hyderabad district. The discussion focused on addressing these issues and improving the program’s implementation.

Addressing the gathering, Rubina Khalid stated that one million children are currently enrolled under BISP’s educational scholarship program. However, she acknowledged that the payment mechanism still requires further strengthening. She pointed out that the poverty rate in Sindh remains exits, with many people having migrated, necessitating the development of an effective strategy to support them.

She announced that new measures are being introduced to combat poverty, including the registration of new deserving women in place of those who have benefited from the program over the past three years. Additionally, she revealed that a skill development program for women is being launched under BISP to equip them with essential skills and enable them to secure employment.

Senator Rubina Khalid dismissed negative propaganda against BISP, noting that certain elements attempted to discredit the program and even sought to change its name, but their efforts failed. She emphasized that BISP is not just a social protection initiative but a crucial platform for women’s empowerment and identity.

She further stated that 9.3 million women across the country are currently benefiting from the program. The registration process involves a thorough assessment of families’ socio-economic conditions before computerized entries are made. She urged public representatives to educate women beneficiaries about the exact amount they are entitled to and advised them to register their own mobile numbers to prevent exploitation.

Highlighting the importance of skill development, Rubina Khalid stressed that today’s global job market demands skilled professionals. She underscored the need to support women who often fall victim to exploitation by agents during the loan collection process. Public representatives were urged to help identify such cases, and where fraud or illegal deductions are found, action should be taken against those responsible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025