Mayor stuck inside hospital elevator

KARACHI: Over 15 persons, including Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the deputy mayor, got a new lease of life on Tuesday after the elevator at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital came down from the fourth floor at lightning speed and got stuck on the first floor.

The mayor, who had gone to the hospital to inaugurate the Haemophilia Ward, remained stranded in the elevator for five to 10 minutes.

But luckily, he and those accompanying him remained safe as the hospital staff succeeded in rescuing them. The elevator developed a fault as it could not bear the burden of so many persons.