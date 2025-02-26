AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

German CG boards 41-up Karachi Express for Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: German Consul General Dr. Rüdiger Lotz arrived at Karachi Cantt Railway Station on Tuesday, where he was warmly received by Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Sheema Ghani, who presented him with a bouquet as a gesture of welcome.

Dr. Lotz later boarded the 41-up Karachi Express, departing from platform number-1 at 3:00 pm for Hyderabad. His visit includes a review of various development projects in Sindh, with a key focus on infrastructure and social initiatives.

During his stay, he is set to inaugurate a clean water project in Thar, a collaborative effort between Germany and the Hisaar Foundation. The move aims at improving access to safe drinking water in the far-flung region of the province.

Railway officials and media representatives were present at the station to cover the occasion. Dr. Lotz’s visit underscores Germany’s ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and social welfare.

