UN help against terror

EDITORIAL: Pakistan’s decision to raise the issue of cross-border terrorism at the United Nations once again, though more a formality than anything else in intrinsic terms, is still a necessary step in the country’s ongoing struggle against militant violence.

With recent attacks in Pakistan linked to safe havens across the border in Afghanistan, Islamabad’s diplomatic outreach is not just warranted but crucial. Seeking UN support for counterterrorism efforts highlights both the seriousness of the security challenge and Pakistan’s commitment to addressing it through international mechanisms.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s statements reflect a clear and assertive stance on a matter that has long plagued regional stability.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to take a decisive action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating from its soil, but with little tangible response.

The minister’s push for global recognition of this issue is an important step in mobilising diplomatic and institutional pressure on Kabul to honour its commitments under the Doha Agreement and international conventions on counterterrorism.

The outreach to the UN is significant in two ways. First, it underscores Pakistan’s willingness to engage in multilateral diplomacy rather than resorting to unilateral action. By bringing this issue to global attention, Pakistan is reinforcing its stance as a responsible state that seeks solutions through dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation.

Second, it seeks to leverage international mechanisms to hold Afghanistan accountable for its failure to curb militant activity on its soil. Islamabad is rightly asking for greater international scrutiny of cross-border militancy, which threatens not just Pakistan but also the broader region.

However, while engaging the UN is a necessary move, there should be no illusions about its limitations. The UN, for all its diplomatic weight, has historically struggled to forge meaningful consensus on pressing global conflicts, particularly in South Asia.

Security Council resolutions on Kashmir remain unenforced, while broader peace efforts in Afghanistan have been undermined by geopolitical rivalries. In an increasingly multipolar world where major powers pursue their own strategic interests, expecting the UN to deliver decisive action on Afghanistan may be overly optimistic.

Moreover, the international community’s response to cross-border militancy has often been inconsistent. While groups operating in other regions have been swiftly designated as threats, those targeting Pakistan have not always been met with the same urgency.

This selective approach weakens the credibility of global counterterrorism initiatives and leaves Pakistan with few assurances that its concerns will be effectively addressed.

Despite these constraints, Pakistan’s diplomatic push should not lose momentum. Engagement with the UN serves the broader purpose of keeping cross-border terrorism high on the global agenda, creating a diplomatic framework for future negotiations and potential punitive measures against non-compliant actors.

While the UN’s ability to enforce action remains limited, the platform provides an opportunity to build international consensus, increase pressure on Afghanistan, and explore collaborative efforts to curb militancy.

The foreign minister’s initiative, therefore, is a step in the right direction. But Pakistan must also continue to explore other avenues, including strengthening its own security measures, enhancing intelligence-sharing with regional allies, and making it clear to Kabul that its inaction will have consequences.

The fight against terrorism is not just Pakistan’s burden — it is a global concern. The UN should play its role, but Pakistan must be prepared to act with or without its full backing.

