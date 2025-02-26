AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

NA panel discusses key matters

Naveed Siddiqui Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs deliberated on key matters, including status of Pakistan’s consulates worldwide, trade, diplomacy and economic partnership.

The 9th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held Tuesday at the Parliament House under the chairpersonship of Hina Rabbani Khar.

Besides the Chair, Members of the Committee Ali Zahid, Nuzhat Sadiq, Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Farooq Sattar, Ijaz ul Haq, Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Isphanyar Bhandara, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Atif Khan, M Khan Daha and

Shandana Gulzar Khan attended the meeting in-person while Danyal Chaudhry participated via Zoom.

The committee reviewed the overall status of Pakistan’s consulates abroad.

