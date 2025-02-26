Maritime affairs: NA panel approves Rs3bn PSDP proposals

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs has approved Rs3.046 billion under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) budgetary proposals for the next financial year 2025-26.

The committee met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qadir Patel to discuss and deliberate budgetary proposals of the ministry for 2025-26. It agreed with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ demand for Rs3.046 billion and jointly approved it.

Taking into account the importance of different sectors related to shipping industry, especially severe traffic jam on the roads connecting the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) with the rest of the megacity, and the worst conditions of the roads and problems faced by the commuters, the committee constituted a Sub-Committee with following Terms of References (ToRs).

“To address and resolve the issues of traffic congestion in and around the vicinity of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and get the adjoining areas cleared within a stipulated time of one month”. The Sub-Committee will consist of the following: (i) Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol as convenor, (ii) Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, member, and (iii) Hassaan Sabir, member.

During discussion, the committee was briefed on the ongoing PSDP projects (2024-25) and future projects of Gwadar Port Authority. The committee in unison vowed for uplifting and betterment of Gwadar and its native residents, and expressed its support for the Gwadar Blue Economy Centre, which is a project to develop Gwadar as a maritime hub in Pakistan. The purpose of establishing this centre is to promote sustainable economic growth and to maximise the potential of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Chairman Qadir Patel added that the province of Sindh has also to be made a part of the blue economy, as it is not plausible without Sindh taking on board.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said everyone wants reforms in public sector institutions and the objectives of these reforms are to improve their performance.

He said that the PNSC is a profitable institution but there is a room for further improvements and his ministry is clearly want reforms in the institution, so that its revenue generation could be increased leading to an increase in profit and wellbeing of the people associated with the maritime sector.

The minister said that the clearing of containers at the port should be carried out quickly to create ease of doing business.

