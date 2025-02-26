AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.65%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 174.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.05%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.72%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,348 Decreased By -180.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,562 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.38%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-26

Zahid terms foreign debt ‘biggest’ challenge

Recorder Report Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:35am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that many people earn money in Pakistan and transfer a large part of it outside the country due to people’s distrust of their country and political stability.

Many people in the economy do not pay taxes, and tax incentives are also rising. In addition, many individuals and companies are transferring their capital and business abroad, reducing revenue.

He said that the biggest challenge among the country’s problems is the foreign debt burden. This burden continuously increases due to the decrease in tax revenue due to the country’s culture of not paying taxes. He said that the volume of foreign debt has exceeded Rs 33,000 billion.

In contrast, Pakistan’s total debt has reached Rs 88,000 billion, including government, non-government, IMF, and inter-company loans.

Mian Zahid said obtaining a reasonable debt is necessary for the country’s development. At the same time, it is difficult for the government to move forward without eliminating unnecessary debts.

He said the country’s population is increasing by two percent. The government provides the growing population with hospitals, roads, schools, electricity, and gas facilities.

He said that the government must collect taxes to relieve the masses because the government has to take domestic and foreign loans due to decreased tax collection. As long as the series of unnecessary tax incentives continues, the debts will continue to increase.

He said that it is necessary to accelerate economic reforms and improve the tax system. Until the business environment in the country improves, there will be no investment, the economy will not develop, and people will not get employment. He said that the government is reducing expenses by billions of rupees by doing the correct sizing. However, the privatization process is slow.

The public and industry, including salaried employees and the service sector, bear the entire revenue burden. In contrast, many sectors, including retail, wholesale, agriculture, SMEs, and transport, are not ready to fulfil their responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy FPCCI business community Mian Zahid Hussain debt foreign debt Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Zahid terms foreign debt ‘biggest’ challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories