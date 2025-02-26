AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
February 26, 2025

IPAK Group records growth in revenue

Published February 26, 2025

KARACHI: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) Group has recorded a 61 percent increase in its revenues for the six months ending December 31, 2024.

The current consolidated revenue of the group stands at Rs 16.25 billion as compared to Rs 10.08 billion in the same period last year, showing a remarkable growth of 61%.

The consolidated profit before tax of the group for the six months ending December 31, 2024 was Rs 464.67 Million while the net profit attributed to the Owners’ of the Holding Company stands at Rs 567.63 Million achieving the Earning Per Share of 0.81 for the six months ending December 31, 2024.

This growth in group’s revenue was primarily driven by the introduction of new capacities, which include a new product line and the expansion into export markets, with exports contributing USD 12 million in revenue during the period.

The gross margins of IPAK also improved compared to the previous quarter, reflecting incremental growth and increased stability in financial performance.

The Group achieved a total EBITDA of Rs 2,250 million for the half year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting strong cash flow generation and earnings potential.

