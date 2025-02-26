PFA crackdown

LAHORE: The Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority raided a Nimco production unit in Gulberg halting operations & imposing a fine of Rs50,000. Over 500 litres of used substandard oil & banned food colours were discarded.

Unit was found violating hygiene regulation with food stored on broken floors and employees lacking medical fitness certificates. Substandard oil was being used for frying, incorrect addresses were listed on labels & non-food-grade powders were used in confectionery.

