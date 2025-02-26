AIRLINK 185.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
BOP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
FFL 15.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 52.28 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.78%)
PAEL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.88%)
POWER 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PPL 175.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.91%)
PRL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,973 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 35,817 Decreased By -105.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 114,350 Decreased By -178.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,591 Decreased By -108.1 (-0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

PFA crackdown

Published February 26, 2025

LAHORE: The Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority raided a Nimco production unit in Gulberg halting operations & imposing a fine of Rs50,000. Over 500 litres of used substandard oil & banned food colours were discarded.

Unit was found violating hygiene regulation with food stored on broken floors and employees lacking medical fitness certificates. Substandard oil was being used for frying, incorrect addresses were listed on labels & non-food-grade powders were used in confectionery.

