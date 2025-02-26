Railways resumes Shah Hussain Express service

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has resumed the Shah Hussain Express on the Lahore-Karachi route in response to passenger demand.

The train will depart daily from Lahore Station at 7:00 PM and reach Karachi Cantt in 18 hours and 45 minutes, making stops at Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad, Landhi, and Drigh Road. The train comprises 10 Economy Class coaches, 2 AC Business Class coaches, 2 AC Standard coaches, 1 Power Plant coach, and 1 Brake Van.

For the convenience of passengers, the fare for Economy Class from Lahore to Karachi has been set at just PKR 4,000, while AC Standard tickets will be available for PKR 7,500.

CEO Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, told that Shah Hussain Express will offer facilities similar to the Green Line. He assured that water dispensers will be available onboard and cleaning staff will be present at all times to maintain hygiene standards.

Aamir Baloch further told that Pakistan Railways’ revenue stream is growing, with a record PKR 57 billion earned so far in the current fiscal year. He credited the federal government’s effective policies for the significant improvement in railway operations.

