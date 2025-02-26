AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.17%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,359 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,568 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.37%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

Pak PWD: NA body urges PM to reconsider decision

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works has unanimously called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reconsider the decision to shut down the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

The Standing Committee on Housing and Works met here on Tuesday with Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in the chair.

The committee expressed serious concern regarding the urgent and hasty closure of the Pak PWD.

This decision will affect not only employees of the department, but it may also have severe consequences for the delivery of key public services infrastructure projects.

The committee, unanimously, agreed to request the prime minister to review and reconsider the decision to close the Pak PWD.

Members of the committee, expressing dismay, said that government should focus on eliminating corruption from PWD rather than winding up of entire government entity, working since more than a century.

The secretary, Housing and Works, briefed the committee on budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25. He informed that the Ministry of Housing and Works oversees 162 PSDP projects with a total cost of Rs100.706 billion.

As of June 2024, the ministry spent Rs48.463 billion through Pak PWD.

However, due to the winding up of Pak PWD, these projects were transferred to provincial departments, CDA, and Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL).

Moreover, the transfer of funds to these agencies has yet to materialise due to the non-opening of assignment accounts by the CDA and the PIDCL.

The committee recommends that finances should be made available to all ongoing development projects, whether under the PSDP or SAP schemes, and be completed on priority basis.

Because these projects are crucial for the progress of national infrastructure, halting them could result in significant loss of money and resources.

The FGEHA DG also provided an update regarding the allotment of plots to journalists.

The DG informed that plots are being allotted to journalists based on recommendations received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The DG also informed that the allotments in sectors F-14/15 are scheduled to be completed within the next two weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pak PWD PM Shehbaz Sharif NA panel Pakistan Public Works Department

Comments

200 characters

Pak PWD: NA body urges PM to reconsider decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories