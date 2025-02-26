NA panel questions usefulness of Rs6.4bn MNFS&R project

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday raised serious questions about the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R)’s professional capacity-building project, financed through an Italian government loan worth Rs6.3 billion.

The National Assembly Committee on National Food Security and Research, which met here with Syed Hussain Tariq in the chair, questioned: “How will the capacity-building programme, which is being financed through such a huge loan, benefit the country.”

The ministry had proposed professional capacity-building in agriculture in upcoming budget for 2025-26, under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

MNA Kesoo Mal Kheal Das said that the project would provide no benefit but only increase the country’s debt burden.

The committee chairman sarcastically remarked whether the project would – in any way – contribute to an ailing economy or only double-cabin trucks would be purchased through it – a common practice in Pakistan as such loans are often wasted on purchasing unnecessary expensive vehicles.

A senior official of MNFS&R, while briefing the committee about the project, said that the project would be completed within three years and 18,398 farmers would be trained regarding high value crops.

Under this programme, laboratories would be strengthened in the country for all those related to olive production, processing, and product development, he said, adding that development of syllabus, training manuals, kits for high value crops including olive, pistachio, dates, mushrooms, cherries, grapes and almond are also the part of this project.

He said that under this programme, 12 fruit model orchards and nurseries having improved varieties and Eco villages with climate-resilient technologies would be established. The project also includes establishment of one disease pest diagnostic laboratory for olive, development of five small processing units for citrus, dates, post-harvest and fruits/ vegetables and establishment of 54 women and farmer associations in the country.

The committee, after reviewing all the schemes, approved the 26 proposed PSDP projects of Rs201.650 billion, urging the ministry for transparent implementation and enhanced monitoring mechanisms. The 26 projects include eight new projects.

The project also includes umbrella PC-I for provision of interest incentives on feedlot fattening farms, fruits and vegetable processing, shrimp hatchery development, promotion of farm mechanization in Pakistan through risk sharing.

It includes revolutionizing cotton in Pakistan; innovations for a sustainable future, endowment for National Agricultural Research System (ENARS) projects, establishment/ upgradation of Date Palm Research Institute at Khairpur, promotion of climate-resilient high value horticultural crops (pistachio and almond) in Balochistan, building reference genomes and leveraging Al-driven models for improvement of indigenous livestock and crops, capacity development for advanced agricultural machinery research, National Coordinated Programme for the Genetic Improvement of Cattle and Buffalo, and establishment of degree awarding institute a PARC.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Waseem Qadir, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Usama Hamza, and Keso Mal Kheal Das.

Senior officials and representatives from the MNFS&R and other relevant departments also participated in the meeting.

