‘FoodAg Manufacturing’ exhibition begins today

LAHORE: The FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 exhibition, a premier event showcasing the latest advancements in food processing and agricultural technology, is set to begin today (26th February).

Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), this year’s event promises to be a pivotal platform for local and international businesses to connect, collaborate, and explore opportunities in Pakistan’s burgeoning agricultural sector.

“We have curated FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 with a very specific goal: to showcase solutions that directly contribute to the modernization and advancement of Pakistan’s agricultural sector,” stated Faiz Ahmad Chief Executive of TDAP. “We’ve diligently ensured the participating companies represent the cutting edge of supply-side improvements in agriculture.”

The exhibition boasts a diverse range of local and international exhibitors, showcasing advanced agro-processing machinery, technology solutions including robotics and automation, innovative agritech solutions such as organic fertilizers and hybrid seeds, and a wide array of value-added food products.

“Several international companies are showcasing advanced agro-processing machinery and technology solutions, including robotics and automation. These technologies are crucial for modernizing Pakistan’s food manufacturing sector,” the Chief Executive emphasized. “Our participants from China, for example, offer not only automation equipment but also smart grid solutions, vital for optimizing energy use and improving the overall efficiency of food processing facilities.”

The event also highlights the growing capacity of Pakistan’s food manufacturing sector, with numerous local companies showcasing value-added products like dehydrated fruits and vegetables, spices, sauces, and jams. The focus on niche markets, such as olive production and date processing, further underscores the potential for specialization and development within the industry.

Given Pakistan’s strong position in the global halal food market, the presence of companies specializing in spices and halal food production is particularly noteworthy. The diverse international participation provides invaluable opportunities for Pakistani businesses to collaborate, form partnerships, and access new markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025