CM’s initiatives on health sector reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to bring visible improvement in the capacity of cardiac hospitals across the province and the Chief Minister’s cardiac programme will be successful.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while chairing a meeting to reviewed the progress on Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Lahore.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that work is underway rapidly on the first phase of the 615-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research. This cancer care hospital will be a unique hospital of its kind and the cancer care clinic of this hospital will be opened for the public by September 30, 2025. The OPD of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha will be opened for the public by June 30, 2025.

Moreover, the 92nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Health Infrastructure Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. Various agendas of PHIMC were presented during the meeting and decisions regarding the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme were taken.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic and fundamental steps are being taken in the health sector. Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme, Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme and Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme are the flagship programmes of the Punjab government in the health sector. To ensure the implementation of these three programmes, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has been made the executing agency. The entire system of the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme has been made very transparent, he added.

He said the Punjab government has started this programme for the convenience of patients who are undergoing transplant and cannot afford the cost of treatment. The Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme is being fully coordinated with all stakeholders. Various hospitals are also being sampled under this programme. In this regard, the members of the technical committee have also completed a market survey, he added.

