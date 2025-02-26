AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 51.93 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.56%)
OGDC 211.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.77%)
PACE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.33%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,348 Decreased By -180.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,562 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.38%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

CM’s initiatives on health sector reviewed

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 08:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to bring visible improvement in the capacity of cardiac hospitals across the province and the Chief Minister’s cardiac programme will be successful.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while chairing a meeting to reviewed the progress on Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Lahore.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that work is underway rapidly on the first phase of the 615-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research. This cancer care hospital will be a unique hospital of its kind and the cancer care clinic of this hospital will be opened for the public by September 30, 2025. The OPD of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha will be opened for the public by June 30, 2025.

Moreover, the 92nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Health Infrastructure Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. Various agendas of PHIMC were presented during the meeting and decisions regarding the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme were taken.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic and fundamental steps are being taken in the health sector. Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme, Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme and Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme are the flagship programmes of the Punjab government in the health sector. To ensure the implementation of these three programmes, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has been made the executing agency. The entire system of the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme has been made very transparent, he added.

He said the Punjab government has started this programme for the convenience of patients who are undergoing transplant and cannot afford the cost of treatment. The Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme is being fully coordinated with all stakeholders. Various hospitals are also being sampled under this programme. In this regard, the members of the technical committee have also completed a market survey, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

health sector Khawaja Salman Rafique Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz cardiac hospitals

Comments

200 characters

CM’s initiatives on health sector reviewed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories