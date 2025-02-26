AIRLINK 185.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.07%)
PAEL 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.84%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
PPL 175.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.77%)
PRL 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
PTC 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
SYM 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,360 Decreased By -168.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,574 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.35%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-26

NY City ending lease agreement with Roosevelt Hotel

APP Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:23am

NEW YORK: New York City is ending its $220 million lease agreement with the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel, which had been serving as a migrant shelter, following intense criticism from some of US President Donald Trump’s supporters over the use of American taxpayer money to house asylum seekers.

The iconic hotel in Manhattan was shut down in 2020 due to a severe loss of revenue resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Three years later, its management signed a lease contract with the New York City which converted it into a shelter for a large number of asylum seekers in the United States.

Facing pressure from both the federal government and right-wing hardliners, Mayor Eric Adams announced the closure of the facility on Monday.

PIA Roosevelt hotel PIA Roosevelt Hotel NY City lease agreement

Comments

200 characters

NY City ending lease agreement with Roosevelt Hotel

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories