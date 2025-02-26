AIRLINK 185.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.9%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
PAEL 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.65%)
POWER 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PPL 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TELE 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,300 Decreased By -228 (-0.2%)
KSE30 35,567 Decreased By -132.3 (-0.37%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Oil prices fall on worries about US tariffs

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:26am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell more than 2% to a two-month low on Tuesday on negative economic news from the US and Germany, driven in part by worries about US President Donald Trump’s push for trade tariffs.

Brent futures fell $1.61, or 2.25%, to $73.17 a barrel by 10:34 a.m. EST (1534 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.60, or 2.3%, to $69.10.

That put Brent on track for its lowest close since Dec. 23 and WTI on track for its lowest close since Dec. 10. Data from the US showed consumer confidence deteriorated at its sharpest pace in 3-1/2 years in February, with 12-month inflation expectations surging amid worries that tariffs on imports would raise prices for households.

Analysts said Trump’s trade policies have raised concern at the US Federal Reserve that higher import tariffs could boost inflation. The Fed uses higher interest rates to combat rising prices. So long as the Fed and other central banks keep interest rates higher for longer, borrowing costs will remain elevated, which can slow economic growth and demand for oil.

Negative news from Germany, the biggest economy in Europe, and uncertainty in China, the world’s second biggest economy, also weighed on oil prices. The German economy shrank by 0.2% in the final quarter of 2024 compared with the previous quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

The Trump administration said it is planning to toughen semiconductor restrictions on China, expanding former US President Joe Biden’s efforts to limit Beijing’s technological prowess. In Europe, meanwhile, a possible Trump peace deal between Russian and Ukraine could also be bearish for oil prices since it could result in the return of some Russian barrels currently under US sanctions to the global market.

A possible peace deal “foreshadows the lifting of Russian sanctions, potentially welcoming unfettered Russian supply back to the market,” said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM.

Russia, the third biggest producer of oil behind the US and Saudi Arabia, was on track to produce about 10.45 million barrels per day (bpd) of petroleum in 2025, down from 10.53 million bpd in 2024 and a recent high of 11.47 million bpd in 2019, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Signs of rising supplies from other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+, also weighed on oil prices.

In Iraq, the second-largest OPEC producer, oil major BP signed a deal to redevelop four Kirkuk oil and gas fields. In Nigeria, another OPEC member, oil production rose 1.8 million bpd, up from just one million bpd over a year ago.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil US tariffs US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall on worries about US tariffs

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories