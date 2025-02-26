AIRLINK 185.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.18%)
BOP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
FFL 15.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
HUBC 130.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 52.69 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.05%)
OGDC 211.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.74%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.28%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.6%)
PIAHCLA 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.42%)
POWER 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
PPL 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.49%)
PRL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
PTC 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
SYM 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.53%)
BR100 11,971 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 35,808 Decreased By -115.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,474 Decreased By -53.6 (-0.05%)
KSE30 35,629 Decreased By -69.9 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-02-26

US natgas prices edge up on record flows to LNG export plants

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:30am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday as flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remain near record highs.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents, or 1.2%, to $4.042 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:01 a.m. EST (1301 GMT).

That small price increase came despite near record output so far this month and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand this week than previously expected that should allow utilities to pull less gas out of storage than normal for this time of year.

Traders, however, noted extreme cold earlier this year forced energy firms to pull huge amounts of gas out of storage, including record amounts in January, cutting stockpiles to about 11% below the five-year (2020-2024) usual.

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 104.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.7 bcfd in January, when freezing oil and gas wells and pipes, known as freeze-offs, cut production.

