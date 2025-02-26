AIRLINK 185.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.17%)
BOP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
MLCF 52.17 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.03%)
OGDC 211.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.77%)
PACE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.52%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.46%)
POWER 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PPL 175.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.91%)
PRL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,973 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 35,817 Decreased By -105.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 114,344 Decreased By -184.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,594 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.29%)
Iran will not yield to US ‘pressure and sanctions’ on nuclear dispute

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:39am

DUBAI: Iran will not succumb to pressure and sanctions imposed by Washington, the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat said on Tuesday after meeting his Russian counterpart, days after Moscow held initial talks with the US just a month after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

During his one-day trip to Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed regional and bilateral topics with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, state media reported.

The visit comes a day after the United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industry, the Islamic Republic’s main source of income.

Trump earlier this month restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive the country’s oil exports to zero, reimposing a tough policy on Iran that was practiced throughout his first term.

“Iran’s position regarding nuclear talks is clear and we will not negotiate under pressure and sanctions,” Araqchi said during a televised joint press conference with Lavrov.

“There is no possibility of direct negotiations with the US as long as maximum pressure is being applied in this way.” While Trump had said he would “love to make a deal” with Iran’s clerical rulers, Iran’s utmost authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said this month that talks with the United States were “not smart, wise, or honorable”.

