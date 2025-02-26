AIRLINK 185.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.9%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
PAEL 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.65%)
POWER 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PPL 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TELE 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,335 Decreased By -193 (-0.17%)
KSE30 35,575 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.35%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-26

S. Korea’s Yoon defiant as impeachment hearings draw to an end

AFP Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:41am

SEOUL: Suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday South Korea had been facing an “existential crisis” when he declared martial law last year, remaining defiant and unapologetic as he faced the final day of impeachment hearings that could formally remove him from office.

Yoon’s short-lived suspension of civilian rule plunged democratic South Korea into political turmoil and he was removed from office by parliament in December.

The Constitutional Court in Seoul has held weeks of fraught impeachment hearing, with Tuesday’s proceedings the last before judges decide whether to formally remove Yoon from office over his disastrous martial law declaration.

Yoon, in his closing remarks, defended the December 3 declaration as a “proclamation that the nation was facing an existential crisis”.

“This was never a decision made for my personal benefit as Yoon Suk Yeol,” he told the court.

He said “external forces, including North Korea, along with anti-state elements within our society” were “working together to seriously threaten our national security and sovereignty”.

Opposition lawmaker Jung Chung-rae earlier urged the court to uphold the impeachment in an emotional closing statement recalling his torture at the hands of South Korea’s military government in the 1980s.

south korea President Yoon Suk yeol

Comments

200 characters

S. Korea’s Yoon defiant as impeachment hearings draw to an end

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories