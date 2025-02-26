AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.17%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,359 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,568 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.37%)
World Print 2025-02-26

National dialogue summit ends: Syria calls for Israel’s withdrawal from its lands

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:43am

DAMASCUS: Syria condemned on Tuesday Israel’s incursion into its territories and called for Israel to withdraw, according to a the closing statement of a national dialogue summit organised by Syria’s new Islamist rulers to outline the country’s political roadmap.

Israel moved forces into a UN-monitored demilitarized zone within Syria after rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former Al Qaeda affiliate, toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in December.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will not tolerate the presence of HTS in southern Syria, nor any other forces affiliated with the country’s new rulers, and demanded the territory be demilitarized.

