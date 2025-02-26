AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World Print 2025-02-26

Trump for revival of Keystone XL Pipeline project axed by Biden

AFP Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:45am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday called for the revival of the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline project opposed by environmental activists that was blocked under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Biden formally rescinded a permit for the pipeline — first proposed in 2008 — by executive order on his first day in office in January 2021 over environmental concerns, reversing course from Trump during his first term.

While the project had long been backed by Canada, Keystone XL had been opposed by environmentalists and Indigenous groups, who organized rallies against it in Washington, Ottawa and in other affected areas.

“The company building the Keystone XL Pipeline that was viciously jettisoned by the incompetent Biden Administration should come back to America, and get it built - NOW!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the Canadian company involved in the project.

