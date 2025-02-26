KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.15 281.27 AED 76.04 76.61
EURO 291.87 294.80 SAR 74.31 74.85
GBP 352.21 355.69 INTERBANK 279.50 279.70
JPY 1.83 1.88
=========================================================================
