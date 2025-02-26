AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 07:06am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.15   281.27    AED                76.04     76.61
EURO                291.87   294.80    SAR                74.31     74.85
GBP                 352.21   355.69    INTERBANK         279.50    279.70
JPY                                                        1.83      1.88
=========================================================================

