KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.15 281.27 AED 76.04 76.61 EURO 291.87 294.80 SAR 74.31 74.85 GBP 352.21 355.69 INTERBANK 279.50 279.70 JPY 1.83 1.88 =========================================================================

