US stocks open mixed amid lingering tariff angst

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as lingering uncertainty about tariffs challenged investor efforts to stage a market rebound.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 43,677.73.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,982.81, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 19,190.43.

US stocks have been challenged in recent days following a series of mostly lackluster economic reports amid investor angst over President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the extent that government spending cuts will lift unemployment.

Wall Street mixed in uneven trade with Nvidia results in focus

“There are questions as to whether the recent selling is simply a consolidation effort for an overheated/overbought market or an emerging trend tied to concerns about weaker growth, which would not bode well in general for earnings growth,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

On Monday, stocks opened higher but finished mostly down after Trump confirmed plans to proceed with tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Among individual companies, Home Depot climbed 2.1 percent after reporting better than expected results despite noting “ongoing pressure” on consumers undertaking large home improvement projects.