AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open mixed amid lingering tariff angst

AFP Published 25 Feb, 2025 09:09pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as lingering uncertainty about tariffs challenged investor efforts to stage a market rebound.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 43,677.73.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,982.81, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 19,190.43.

US stocks have been challenged in recent days following a series of mostly lackluster economic reports amid investor angst over President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the extent that government spending cuts will lift unemployment.

Wall Street mixed in uneven trade with Nvidia results in focus

“There are questions as to whether the recent selling is simply a consolidation effort for an overheated/overbought market or an emerging trend tied to concerns about weaker growth, which would not bode well in general for earnings growth,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

On Monday, stocks opened higher but finished mostly down after Trump confirmed plans to proceed with tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Among individual companies, Home Depot climbed 2.1 percent after reporting better than expected results despite noting “ongoing pressure” on consumers undertaking large home improvement projects.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks open mixed amid lingering tariff angst

Oil prices fall 2% to two-month low on worries about US tariffs

SBP governor urges banks to prioritise SME lending

New York City closes PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter, ends $220mn lease agreement

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan for two-day official visit

Selling trims intra-day gains, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

Read more stories