AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 214.89 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.15%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
PPL 180.86 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.57%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.48%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 98.04 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 62.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.85%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,126 Increased By 103.1 (0.86%)
BR30 36,481 Increased By 351.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,566 Increased By 1235.9 (1.08%)
KSE30 36,065 Increased By 452.5 (1.27%)
Feb 25, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Wall Street mixed in uneven trade with Nvidia results in focus

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed in choppy trading on Monday, as investors awaited results from chip giant Nvidia for clues on the future of demand for artificial intelligence technology.

Most megacap stocks fell, with Tesla, Meta and Microsoft down between 1% and 2%.

Microsoft has scrapped leases for sizeable data center capacity in the US, suggesting a potential oversupply of AI infrastructure, TD Cowen analysts said in a note published late on Friday.

The news came weeks after the launch of low-cost AI models from China’s DeepSeek in January rattled tech stocks and stoked doubts about whether US companies were spending too much on the technology and overestimating demand going ahead.

“It seems like this is a sector that I think has gone too far, too fast and yet everything you hear is a lot of these companies are still coming out saying that they are still spending,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-founder of Equity Trading at Themis Trading.

Nvidia’s quarterly results, expected on Wednesday, puts the chip sector in the spotlight for the week.

“(Nvidia) is a stock that has moved so much so quickly. So (it) better have really good earnings and people will be looking at guidance and spending going forward,” Saluzzi said.

Shares of Nvidia were flat on Monday while most other chip stocks declined. The broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index was down 0.6%.

At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.74 points, or 0.32%, to 43,565.76, the S&P 500 gained 3.72 points, or 0.08%, to 6,017.71 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 84.31 points, or 0.43%, to 19,439.69.

Apple reversed premarket declines to gain 0.9%. The iPhone maker unveiled plans to spend $500 billion in US investments in the next four years, including setting up a giant factory in Texas for AI servers.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors edged up and healthcare led declines with a 1% rise. Value stocks rose 0.5% to outperform their growth peers that dipped 0.3%.

Last week, US stock indexes registered losses after a batch of weak economic data and a disappointing forecast from Walmart sparked concerns that the world’s largest economy was stalling. The benchmark S&P 500 and a smallcaps index marked their worst daily declines of 2025 on Friday.

On the data front, the Personal Consumption Expenditure index - the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - is expected on Friday and could help markets gauge the timing of the central bank’s first rate cut this year.

Interest rate futures indicate the Fed will leave borrowing costs unchanged for the first half of the year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Among others, Berkshire’s Class B shares rose 4% to touch a record high after the Warren Buffett-owned conglomerate reported a record annual profit. Nike added 4.7% after Jefferies raised its rating to “buy” from “hold”.

Wall Street

