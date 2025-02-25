AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Sports

PCB takes strict action against security breach during Champions Trophy

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2025 07:39pm
A pitch invader runs towards Rachin Ravindra (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
A pitch invader runs towards Rachin Ravindra (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious notice of the security breach that occurred during Monday’s match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Despite the deployment of security personnel in stands, a spectator entered the field of play during New Zealand’s innings.

Reacting to the development, the PCB emphasized that player and official safety was its top priority.

“We have engaged with local security agencies to enhance security measures at all cricket venues across Pakistan,” it said.

The statement added that the security agencies have committed to increasing personnel around the field of play and tightening access control protocols.

The individual responsible for the breach was arrested and presented before a court of law on Tuesday. Additionally, the PCB has imposed a lifetime ban on him, prohibiting his entry into any cricket venue in Pakistan.

“To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols,” it added.

