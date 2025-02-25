AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan for two-day official visit

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2025 05:43pm
PM Shehbaz arrives in Tashkent on two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tashkent on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Takhthaev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials upon his arrival at Tashkent International Airport.

A well-dressed contingent of the Uzbek Armed Forces also welcomed the Pakistani delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

“The two leaders will also exchange views on matters of mutual interest concerning global and regional developments,” the statement added.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan will also sign multiple agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral ties.

To promote business and investment cooperation between the two nations, a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum will be held in Tashkent, where the Prime Minister will participate and address key stakeholders.

Additionally, the premier will visit Tashkent’s Techno Park to observe Uzbekistan’s progress in the construction and industrial sectors.

He will pay tribute at the Independence Monument in Tashkent, where he will lay a wreath and express goodwill for the Uzbek people and their nation’s progress. He will also be given a tour and briefing on Uzbekistan’s 3,000-year-old history, displayed through intricate wood carvings at the site.

According to Pakistan Television, the ceremony will be broadcast live at 5:10 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

This visit is expected to further strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and open new avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

