PSX & BSE ink MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2025 04:25pm

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) to enhance bilateral collaboration between Pakistani and Azerbaijani capital markets.

“The MoU aims to establish robust communication channels and strengthen the relationship between the capital markets of Pakistan and Azerbaijan, fostering mutual growth and development in the financial services sectors of both countries,” read the notice.

Under the partnership, PSX and BSE will exchange expertise in market operations, product development, and regulatory best practices.

“The collaboration will explore cross-border investments and initiatives to enhance market efficiency and liquidity. Key areas of cooperation include facilitating dual listings and investment fund trading, jointly developing products, sharing insights on market operations and regulations, supporting staff secondments, and engaging in capacity-building initiatives for mutual benefit,” read the statement.

PSX increases maximum order limits

“This MoU represents an important milestone to strengthen cooperation between the capital markets of Pakistan and Azerbaijan,” said Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director and CEO of PSX.

“We believe that by sharing knowledge and expertise, both exchanges can create more dynamic & competitive capital markets, ultimately benefiting investors and businesses in both countries.”

Ruslan A. Khalilov, CFA (Chairman of the Management Board – Baku Stock Exchange), echoed similar sentiments, he said, “We are delighted to partner with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, a collaboration that reflects our shared vision for advancing capital markets in our regions.

“This MoU opens doors to innovative opportunities, cross-border investments, and knowledge exchange, paving the way for a stronger financial future for both Azerbaijan and Pakistan.”

