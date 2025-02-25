AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Burberry winter collection draws on British country homes, equestrian styles

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 02:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Burberry’s winter 2025 collection, presented on Monday at London’s Tate Britain museum, drew on country estates and featured leather trench coats, velvet brocade suits and equestrian styles like jodhpur trousers and high leather boots.

A star-studded cast including Naomi Campbell, actors Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant and Elizabeth McGovern, and Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss modelled creative director Daniel Lee’s fifth collection for the British brand.

It is the second show since CEO Joshua Schulman took the reins at Burberry and began implementing a new strategy focused on outerwear, scarves, and marketing the brand’s British heritage in a bid to turn sales around.

The catwalk was carpeted in bright blue, a colour Lee has made his trademark at Burberry, and the museum’s neoclassical architecture was complemented by drapes with an impressionist print inspired by great British landscape artists.

The collection’s colour palette of warm browns, greys, and taupe also evoked the British countryside, with some red and yellow accents.

Jacquard-woven trenches and brocade jackets were inspired by the tapestries and wallpaper of stately homes, with silk pyjama shirts and trousers evoking domesticity.

“It’s that great Friday night exodus from London to the countryside for long rainy walks and to disconnect in the great outdoors,” Lee said of his inspiration for the collection.

Accessories included oversized scarves with chunky fringes and leather boots featuring Burberry’s signature check.

In keeping with its renewed emphasis on scarves, Burberry sent each guest a dark green and navy check scarf along with their invitation.

Burberry’s was the closing show of London Fashion Week, the second leg of the autumn-winter 2025 catwalk calendar, which began in New York and will go to Milan and Paris.

Burberry London Fashion Week

Comments

200 characters

Burberry winter collection draws on British country homes, equestrian styles

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Oil steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

PSX increases maximum order limits

Champions Trophy: South Africa vs Australia match abandoned due to rain

PSX & BSE ink MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Read more stories