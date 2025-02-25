AIRLINK 185.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-1.58%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.64%)
FFL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 132.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.92%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.70 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (1.58%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.89%)
PAEL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.62%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.69%)
POWER 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
PPL 178.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.19%)
PRL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
SEARL 97.71 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.91%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
SYM 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.86%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.09%)
BR30 36,025 Decreased By -105 (-0.29%)
KSE100 114,559 Increased By 229 (0.2%)
KSE30 35,716 Increased By 103.7 (0.29%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near record high on Trump tariff worries

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 11:25am

Gold held steady near a record high on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven demand on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans could fuel inflation and trigger a major global trade war.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,950.39 an ounce, as of 0220 GMT, about $6 shy of the all-time high of $2,956.15 scaled on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,967.40.

Market participants may be back to factor for tariff risks, as the extended deadline for Mexico and Canada tariffs approaches next week, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

Trump said on Monday tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports were “on time and on schedule” despite efforts by the countries to beef up border security and halt the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. ahead of a March 4 deadline.

Meanwhile, investors and economists expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to respond “strongly and systematically” to changes in inflation and the labour market.

Gold hits new record high on tariff worries

“This week’s lineup of Fed policymakers may deliver some hawkish rhetoric, but with market expectations already pricing in a prolonged rate hold over the next two meetings, the impact on gold prices may be more contained,” Yeap said.

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and political uncertainties, and thrives in a low interest rate environment.

Investors await the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures report, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for insights into the rate-cut path. The report is due on Friday.

Elsewhere, India’s gold imports are set to fall 85% in February from a year earlier to their lowest in two decades, with demand sapped by record bullion prices.

Spot silver climbed 0.3% to $32.45 an ounce. Platinum was flat at $966, and palladium was down 0.4% at $936.25.

Gold Gold Prices bullion gold rate LME gold Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold hovers near record high on Trump tariff worries

New York City closes Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter, ends $220mn lease agreement

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Champions Trophy: toss for South Africa vs Australia match delayed due to rain

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Oil gains on supply concerns from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

Read more stories