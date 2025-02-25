AIRLINK 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.43%)
FFL 15.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.33%)
HUMNL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
MLCF 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.98%)
OGDC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.25%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 181.02 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.66%)
PRL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
SEARL 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,127 Increased By 104.5 (0.87%)
BR30 36,490 Increased By 359.6 (1%)
KSE100 115,430 Increased By 1099.8 (0.96%)
KSE30 36,018 Increased By 405.3 (1.14%)
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Stocks post sharp gains

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed higher on the first trading day of the week, driven by positive investor sentiment and a strong economic outlook.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 1,529.17 points or 1.36 percent and closed at 114,330.10 points on Monday up from 112,801 points on Friday. Stocks plunged over 944 points in the early hours of trade, but later a buying spree helped recover the loss.

Daily volumes on the ready counter were almost flat at 455.533 million shares on Monday as compared to 455.394 million shares traded on Friday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 25.888 billion against previous session’s Rs 21.524 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 158.07 points or 1.33 percent to close at 12,022.71 points up from 11,864.64 points with a total daily turnover of 391.424million shares. BRIndex100 touched an intraday high of 12,022.71 points and an intraday low of 11,864.64 points

BRIndex30 touched an intraday high of 36,130.12 points and an intraday low of 35,320.75 points and finally closed at 36,130.12 points which was 809.37 points or 2.29 percent higher than previous close of 35,320.75 points. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 217 million shares.

The market capitalization surged by Rs 146 billion to Rs 14.104 trillion. Out of 440 active scrips, 176 closed in positive and 211 in negative while the value of 53 stocks remained unchanged.

At-Tahur Ltd was the volume leader with 43.11 million shares and closed at Rs 28.00 followed by K-Electric Ltd. that closed at Rs 4.79 with 27.22 million shares. Fauji Cement ranked third with 25.75 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 102.50 and Rs 57.79 respectively to close at Rs 23,002.50 and Rs 1,098.54 while Nestle Pakistan Limited and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 45.84 and Rs 28.58 respectively to close at Rs 7,300.00 and Rs 9,365.75.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish in the pre-budget rally at PSX led by scrips across-the-board on strong economic outlook after the FM hints surging remittances, higher forex reserves, low inflation and support to construction industry.

Upbeat data on cement exports surging by 25pc YoY for Jul-Jan’25, Govt deliberation over privatization of SOEs, and speculations over IMF talks on $1bn climate funding ahead of IMF policy review talks next week under $7bn EFF played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

Analysts at JS said that initially, the gain stemmed from cautious sentiment amid the ongoing result season, falling cement prices, and uncertainty ahead of the IMF review. However, the Finance Minister’s reaffirmation of commitment to tackling tax evasion and corruption provides a positive outlook. Investors await the IMF review outcome, which could catalyze further market movement.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 111.93 points or 0.51 percent to close at 21,759.68 points with a total turnover of 4.857 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 238.61 points or a percentage change of 1.92 to close at 12,677.61 points with a total turnover of 63.073 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 324.47 points or 1.08 percent to reach 30,412.54 points with a total turnover of 40.893 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 18,940.10 with a net positive change of 382.17 points or a percentage change of 2.06 and a total turnover of 56,548,513.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 237.51 points 2.14 percent to close at 11,343.77 points with a total turnover of 36.123 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 5,207.66 points with a net positive change of 29.61 points or a percentage change of 0.57 and a total turnover of 31.304 million shares.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

