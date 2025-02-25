Uraan pakistan: five major priorities spelled out

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed a joint press conference here on Monday, discussing key national and provincial issues, including Uran Pakistan, economic development, infrastructure projects, and water distribution disputes.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the first provincial workshop under Uran Pakistan was successfully conducted in Sindh.

He outlined five major priorities for the country’s future: Economic transformation into e-Pakistan; Techno-economy as the future economic model; Climate change and disaster management; Energy and infrastructure development; and Population growth and resource management.

Iqbal emphasised that Sindh plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy due to its ports and trade centers. He stressed the need for collaborations among all provinces to achieve national development goals and invited representatives from various sectors in Sindh to contribute to a unified development strategy.

The minister noted that Pakistan faced the worst flood situation in 2022, affecting the backward areas of Sindh and Balochistan the most. “We have to make arrangements to deal with all kinds of situations,” he stressed.

Discussing energy and infrastructure, Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is working towards energy self-sufficiency by reducing reliance on imported fuel. He pointed out that Sindh’s coal reserves could meet the country’s energy demands for 400 years. Additionally, he highlighted Sindh’s potential in wind and solar energy, which could be crucial for sustainable power generation.

Regarding road infrastructure, Iqbal stressed the importance of initiating work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway this year. He also proposed a new alignment for the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to reduce congestion caused by port traffic moving upcountry.

“The population has been increasing since 2017. If the situation continues like this, the population will reach 400 million by 2047,” he observed.

Ahsan Iqbal shared positive economic indicators, stating that: Inflation has dropped to below 4%; Exports are increasing by 25-30%; and the stock market has surpassed 115,000 points.

He emphasised that Pakistan must focus on economic progress rather than political instability, urging all political factions to put aside differences and work as Team Pakistan. “Right now, the country should not move on a political long, but an economic long march,” the minister noted, adding that Sindh has assured of full cooperation, and the people of the province would get better education, health, and standard of living.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that the 1991 Water Agreement ensures that no province can divert water from another, adding that not a single drop of Sindh’s share will go to any other province. “Pakistan is a federation, wherein the rights of provinces are determined by the Constitution. No other province can touch water or minerals; all provinces have equal representation in the Senate,” he stressed.

With the constitutional system in place, it is not right to think that the rights of a province will be violated. A scheme worth several billion has been approved, and every single drop of water would be accounted for. “After that, there is no question of a province hogging another province’s water share,” he insisted.

He recalled that when the CPEC project was launched, baseless maps were created and posted on social media to thwart it. The minister further stated that climate change had created water and food security, while in the interest of the country and provinces, projects should be initiated to avert such insecurity in the future.

Ahsan Iqbal accused PTI of attempting to sabotage the country’s economic progress through political unrest. He claimed that PTI was defaming the state more than RAW and engaging in activities that could push the country into chaos.

Water dispute and Sindh’s concerns

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah strongly opposed IRSA’s (Indus River System Authority) decision during the caretaker government regarding the Cholistan Canal, which he said had been challenged in the Council of Common Interests. He argued that Sindh is not receiving its fair share of water and expressed concerns about water shortages in the province.

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed Sindh’s clear stance on the water issue. He assured that the Sindh government will continue to defend its rights through legal and technical arguments, rather than resorting to street protests.

The installation of a telemetry system will soon provide real-time data on water distribution, which the Sindh government believes will validate its claims. Murad Ali Shah dismissed efforts to politicise the issue, saying it is a technical matter that should be handled through institutional channels.