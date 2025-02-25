AIRLINK 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
Agritech solutions spotlighted: Telenor Velocity's Innovation Challenge concludes on high note

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am
ISLAMABAD: Telenor Velocity’s Innovation Challenge 2025 concluded on a high note, spotlighting groundbreaking agritech solutions poised to revolutionise Pakistan’s farming sector.

The competition, aimed at fostering agricultural innovation through digital technology, attracted some of the most promising startups working to tackle key industry challenges.

A distinguished panel of judges, including industry leaders Fasieh Mehta, Sumera Abbasi (Executive Director at TiE Islamabad), Bilal Abbasi (General Manager, National Technology Fund, Ignite-MOITT), and Ahsan Maykan (Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital, Telenor Pakistan), assessed the startups based on scalability, innovation, and transformative potential.

GrowthTech Services clinched the top prize, securing PKR 1 million for its innovative solution designed to enhance agricultural efficiency. Other standout finalists—AI Smart Farming, Agrivoice Buddy, and Agro AI—also showcased pioneering advancements aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Congratulating the winners, Telenor Pakistan CEO Khurrum Ashfaque emphasised the vital role of technology in strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and increasing yields remains a global challenge. Through the Innovation Challenge 2025, we aim to explore AI-driven solutions for sustainable growth in this critical sector,” he stated.

Telenor Velocity has consistently championed digital innovations to address real-world challenges. Initiatives like the Khushaal Watan App—offering localised agricultural insights, real-time weather updates, and expert advisory—have played a key role in improving farming resilience. With the success of the Innovation Challenge 2025, Telenor Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to advancing technology-driven solutions for a smarter, more sustainable agricultural future.

